Streetswag: Pouch perfect

Hot find 1

Where to find: Andheri Station (West)

Pair it with Large bags

If you’re always scouring your bag to find what you need, then these little pouches are ideal to help segregate things and make your bag feel less like Hermione Granger’s magical, bottomless variant. In the muggle universe, these cutesy bags are good for storing coins, but we also find one that could work as a medicine pouch. You can hook them onto your bag or attach them to your keys with the help of the key ring. They also have moustache and elephant designs.

Cost Rs 60 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find: NADCO

Pair it with: Indian, Western wear

Non-black printed bags that go with Indian and Western wear are quite rare to find. So, these patterned fabric and faux-leather options are ideal to be carried to a sangeet, especially if you’re in a rush. It’s big enough to hold a small ironing rod, along with all you’ll need for a day’s work. The round variants look more stylish, but are less spacious, so make sure you have your priorities in order. Check the zips, too. Besides the tasteful patterns and sombre yet eye-catching mix of shades, we love that they have long-enough straps that allow you to flaunt them as per convenience.

Cost Rs 150 onwards

