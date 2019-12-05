Streetswag: Pyjama party

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hot find 1

Where to find Near Elco, Hill Road.

Pair it with Plain, cotton T-shirts

Shorts that are comfy, easy-to-wear in delightful prints are every girl's dream outfit for some down time. And with Christmas right around the corner, the markets are bursting with festive designs. There's a red one with snowflakes that caught our eye, as did the usual reindeer, snowman and Santa Claus options. But there are also those with cutesy text on them. For example, one with a print of a moose texting on his phone with "text moose-aging" stamped on it, or one which has sushi images with "miso-sleepy".

There's also a Spongebob in his Xmas best and Pikachu in a Santa hat. But what we love most is that these PJs have an elastic band as well as a string to tie it. And its in cotton, which makes it ideal come rain or shine. You can also find shorts for Olaf fans and kitty lovers. And if you want something that's not OTT, there's also a cotton two-piece shorts and vest set, with a nice flair to it.

Cost Rs 100 (shorts); Rs 150 (PJs)

Hot find 2

Where to find Linking Road, Bandra West.

Pair it with PJs

For kids, there's a whole new spectrum of Christmas clothing available — a T-shirt that says "I'm on the nice list" and has an elf figure around the neck area, one with Rudolph in a pair of snazzy white shades, and another with a fluffy reindeer.

These also are available in cotton. But if you want to pick a kiddie themed pair as well, there are bunny and dolphin-shaped fuzzy slippers, where the animals almost look like a stuffed toy. It's quite comfortable, but be careful since they don't seem to have anything bigger than a size five.

Cost Rs 150 onwards

