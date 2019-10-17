Streetswag: Saree spree

Hot find 1

Where to find Desire, shop 3/4, NADCO, Andheri West.

Pair it with Heels

Wearing sarees has been a hassle due to the time it takes to drape, thanks to the complexity of adjusting the fall and pallu. So, stumbling across a silk blend wraparound version that's slinky and doesn't look like it's being held together by a clasp, is pure joy. It has three clasps for you to choose, from where the fa­ll falls. The pallu is bunched up so, you have to just throw it over your shoulder. You can move around with ease without pins holding your outfit together. The clincher — it takes two minutes to drape.

Cost Rs 4,000 onwards (saree only)

Hot find 2

Where to find Nadco Fabrics, shop 19/20, Andheri West.

Pair it with Glitter heels

The blouse at the saree shop doesn't cut it, so we go on a hunt. We come across golden and silver sequined and patterned blouses, but nothing grabs the eye. We spot a sleeveless black sequined number with net to show off your shoulder blades. Delicate or edgy, it can be paired with almost any saree. Secured by a zip, it's easy to get into. We could do away with the sequinned bit at the collar, though. There's also a longer-than-usual pink blouse that you can pick, meant to be worn with lehengas or palazzos.

Cost Rs 1,190 onwards

