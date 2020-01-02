Streetswag: Shrug smart

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hot find 1

Where to find Hill Road

Pair it with Dress, jeans and a T-shirt

Shrugs make for a chic, snazzy way to introduce a new element in one's ensemble. Street side kiosks of Bandra are teeming with paper-thin cotton variants, which look and feel cool. The sleeveless ones we spot are asymmetrical, giving the shrug an edge. We like that most of the designs are bottom-heavy rich in traditional patterns and motifs. This makes it easier for them to go with almost anything. These shrugs also come with options that sport tassels at the edges, which we love.

Cost Rs 100 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Linking Road

Pair it with Dress

For those who prefer longer versions, look for tasteful monochrome patterns on Linking Road. There are also options in red and yellow. We love that the sleeves are just the right length — ending a few inches above the wrists. But if you are keen to make a statement with your shrug, the white pick we spot on Hill Road is ideal. It features a traditional Aztec pattern. This light variant can be fastened with a simple belt.

Cost Rs 200 onwards

