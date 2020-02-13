Streetswag: Skirting around

Hot find 1

Where to find Linking Road

Pair it with solid tops

Comfy cotton skirts are not easy to spot, especially styles with pockets. But these options in Bandra West check all the boxes when it comes to versatile pieces that can be worn during the day as well as in the evening. The ankle-length bottle green and blue one with a subtle pattern in white can pass off as casual, office wear, but can be jazzed up with a shimmery or patterned stole, too. These also come in bright colours. The knee-length skirts have a subtle flair, and can be paired with sneakers.

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Hill Road

Pair it with blingy or solid tops

Love to wear trails but aren’t sure if you will look out of place? These layered skirts, which come with a faux satin lining and net on top are ideal for parties. There’s a wide range of options to be picked across Bandra’s fashion gullies — a blingy black and grey one and a dual-toned pink skirt which fades into dark blue at the bottom stand out the most. But this white option with ruffles is a safe option for your wardrobe.

Cost Rs 500 onwards

