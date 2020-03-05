Streetswag: Slip-on summer

Hot find 1

Where to find Linking Road

Pair it with PJs, shorts, jeans

Come summer and a comfy pair of slip-ons is something we all need. In Bandra, we spot a pair of cute green ones with strawberries, which can work for a casual day out or a Saturday at work. There's also a basic black option with a fabric strap, which can also work well with a dress or shorts and is apt for a movie or birthday party. Make sure that the straps are not peeling off before you buy it.

Cost Rs 150 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Hill Road

Pair it with Dresses, jeans

If you're big on denim, these options are for you. For a cutesy vibe, pick this one from Hill Road that has an ice cream cone stitched on the strap, as well as a sequinned star to add bling. Another pick has strips of denim weaved through metallic chains, and no, they don't make an annoying sound when you walk. This is also a sombre option that can complement an outfit more than you think. But ensure that the chains are rust-free.

Cost Rs 170

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates