Streetswag: There's no stopping shopping

Hot find 1

Where to find Ajio.com

Pair it with pointed, closed flats

With the virus confining people to their homes, you can indulge in some online shopping to lift your spirits — as long as you make sure you sanitise the box as soon as it arrives. The ongoing sale at this website has some pretty summer dresses, like this cotton ikat shift dress which uses the tie and dye technique in its unique characteristic pattern. We also spot this A-line dress with extended sleeves that has a back keyhole with a button-loop closure and a waist sash.

Cost Rs 450 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find vaph.in

Pair it with Formals, sarees

A pair of comfy, reliable and fashionable shoes is exactly what you need if you like walking around or your job requires you to be on your feet but sport shoes won't be acceptable. This website has a wide range of sturdy options like Jacy in a metallic shade that makes them quite versatile. For everyday and all-day use, we like the black strappy Layla. The best part? It's made in Chennai and will reach you in three to five days.

Cost Rs 999 onwards

