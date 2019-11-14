Streetswag: These boots are made for walkin'

Hot find 1

Where to find: Colaba Causeway

Pair it with: Shorts, jeans.

What's the one thing you miss when you move to a city where Christmas is a balmy affair, and nip in the air doesn't mean foggy mornings? Your winter wardrobe, the boots especially. And it's not just about making a style statement. Boots, even with some heel, can be quite comfortable to walk around in. And in case of December rains, it will also protect your feet from muck. The streets of the city are filled with faux leather as well as real leather ankle-length options, though the latter will end up making your feet ripe, thanks to the humidity. Those with some a buckle or two or a zip on the side are selling like hotcakes, for good reason — they are sleek, look bad-ass and the shine one it eventually fades, leaving a grunge look. The ones with the zip at the back will end up giving you a shoe bite and those with a lining of faux fur at the top and strips of animal print just look out of place.

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Bandra West

Pair it with dresses, leather jackets

A comfortable pair of knee-length boots is a must if you love boots because they go with everything - long or dresses, pants and you can even sneak a pair under a lehenga. While black ones look snazzy, if you usually wear dark coloured lowers, a brown pair is ideal, as it will also add a dash of colour subtly to your look. Flats are ideal for regular wear, but you can buy one with a two-three inch heel for occasional use, as they are more fall-proof than stilettos. Avoid a patterned pair but make sure these pairs have some embellishments such as a buckle, a zip down the sides or even buttons. This also makes getting in and out of them easier. Suede ones get dirty quickly, so clean them every time and go for shorter ones instead of knee-length.

Cost Rs 700 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates