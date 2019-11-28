Streetswag: Time for an update

Hot find 1

Where to find NADCO

Pair it with Night out, daily wear

Bored of the same shades for your dials and straps? Head to the area around NADCO in Andheri West that are filled with quirky yet elegant options for women. This black one is a must-have as it looks elegant and classy, and goes well with most of your wardrobe. Though small, the black dial is practical as you can actually tell the time down to the minute though it doesn't have the grooves to tell the seconds apart. The metallic straps, in a circular pattern, are clasped together. Make sure you get the length of the clasp adjusted at the store. There's another variant, where the stainless steel strap comprises coloured elements, but the dial is smaller and white. If you want dainty options, then those with a small, coloured dial and slim, metallic straps that fit like a bracelet are your best bet.

Cost Rs 150 onwards

Hot find 2

Where to find Andheri West Station

Pair it with Casuals

Though they claim to be unisex options, most women would only wear these plast­ic-strapped watches with chunky dials to the gym. But it works for men. We spotted a few classy brown and black options with round, square dials in the same shade, as well as more vibrant colours. You can pick a themed one — they have one with the Batman insignia in the middle of the dial, a FIFA one and even one that says police!

Cost Rs 200 onwards

