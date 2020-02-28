Stress must be on the quality of CCTV coverage

Setting up CCTV cameras will become mandatory in new buildings in Maharashtra, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Legislative Council on Wednesday. The CCTV cameras will be connected to the state Home Department's Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), he added.

"We will amend the current rules and make setting up of CCTV cameras mandatory in every new building coming up in the state. We will also connect the feed of such CCTV cameras with our existing CCTNS network," reports quoted Deshmukh as saying, calling attention on crimes against women. The home minister further said that 5,000 more CCTV cameras will be added to the existing network in Mumbai.

We can expect a surge of sudden concern for women's issues, now that Women's Day is around the corner. Cynicism aside, we hope that this comes to fruition as surveillance has become non-negotiable in tackling crime across the city.

It is important that the CCTVs are connected to the state Home Department's CCTNS like the minister said. Having said that, stress must be on the quality of coverage. Non-functional cameras or very poor quality footage is as good as no footage at all. CCTV coverage is not useful just for detection, nabbing and identifying offenders. It is also a very effective deterrent as would-be criminals realise that it is difficult to get away when surveillance is in place. That is why stores have signs like 'you are under surveillance' to warn would-be shoplifters. We need every arrow in the quiver to quell the rising tide of violence against women. This rule should add to the arsenal of those fighting against this growing malaise. Let us see good, visionary, long-term implementation of this rule and more power to combat crimes against one half of the population.

