Stressed over crop loss, 52-year-old Murbad farmer kills self

A 52-year-old farmer, whose rice crops were destroyed in the post-monsoon rain, hanged himself to death at his house in from Murbad town on Monday. His son alleged that they did not get any compensation for the damage because the tehsildar didn't conduct a crop damage survey (panchnama) of their field.

Ravindra Ganpat Deshmukh, a resident of Dahigaon Shelari village in Murbad, had a rice field of his two hectares. With lack of compensation, he was worried about feeding his family of four — wife, two sons and a daughter.

"He used to visit tehsildar's office regularly for the compensation. I know he was in stress because the panchnama wasn't done and because of government's late decision to help the farmers in distress," his son Rahul said. Rahul has filed a police complaint. Murbad police officer G N Gavre said, "We have registered an accidental death report ADR and investigating the matter."

