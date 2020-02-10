Stressing over board exams? Experts on Facebook, Twitter to help you

With board examinations just about a week away, many students are expected to fret about preparedness and the scores. Understanding their plight, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has started an initiative on social media platforms to ease their anxiousness. However, some teachers believe that it is too late now.'

The NCPCR has asked the schools to introduce their students from Std IX to XII to its official Facebook and Twitter handles — @NCPCR.Official and @NCPCR_, respectively. Here, experts as well as a team of psychologists will be available to address the issues of the students. The aim is to create a mood of celebration around exams instead of stress, and to ensure no student takes any drastic step due to the pressure.

Directive issued

The initiative — Pariksha Parv — has been launched across the country and the Mumbai education department issued a directive on February 6. It will first begin with teachers who will be trained to identify students under stress and subsequently direct them to seek help.

Though Pariksha Parv has been introduced to help the struggling students, teachers have complained that it will add additional burden. Some have even pointed out that the initiative was launched too late as students are already on study break.

"Not only board but other examinations are also fast approaching. We already have too many academic commitments. Amid this, this training has increased our workload. Teachers at some schools are already trained to counsel students appearing for board exams," said a teacher of a Bandra school.

A teacher from Goregaon school pointed out that "it is a bit late for this initiative" and the "last-minute talks won't help much".

