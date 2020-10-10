Strike rates are very, very overrated, says KL Rahul

Strike rates are overrated, said Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, brushing aside criticism of his bottom-placed team which lost its fourth match on the trot here, failing miserably in a chase of 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KXIP lost by 69 runs and Rahul could manage only 11 off 14 balls at a strike-rate of 68.75. His innings featured no boundaries despite the power-play. "I think strike-rates are very, very overrated. For me, it is only about how I can win games for my team and on a certain day if 120 can win a game for my team then I will do that. This is how I bat and I like to take responsibility," Rahul said.

The skipper, who has 313 runs in the six games so far including a century and two fifties and is the leading run-scorer of the tournament, was eventually dismissed in the seventh over. Since he struck a 69-ball 132, the highest by an Indian in the IPL, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the swashbuckling opener has gone for a more sedate approach

