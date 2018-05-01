Strikes kill 26 Syrian fighters

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missiles struck a military base in the province of Hama late yesterday, in an assault it said bore the hallmarks of an Israeli operation

Missile strikes overnight in central Syria killed at least 26 pro-regime fighters, most of them Iranians, a monitor said yesterday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missiles struck a military base in the province of Hama late yesterday, in an assault it said bore the hallmarks of an Israeli operation.

"At least 26 fighters were killed, including four Syrians," the monitor said, adding that the main target of the missile strike was the base of the regime's 47th Brigade.

"The others are foreign fighters, a vast majority of them Iranians," said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based war monitor. "Given the nature of the target, it is likely to have been an Israeli strike," he said, adding that strikes also hit an air base in nearby Aleppo province where surface-to-surface missiles were stored.

Syrian state media had denounced a "fresh aggression" following reported raids by "enemy missiles". Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz told army radio that he was "not aware" of the latest strikes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever