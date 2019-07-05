Search

String theory

Updated: Jul 05, 2019, 07:39 IST | The Guide Team

Called Nani ki Kahani, the show by city-based group The Puppetarians will have a "puppet nani" narrating a story that leaves you with lessons of love, compassion, kindness and co-existence, set in ancient India

String theory

Grandmothers love to tell their share of stories, and then some. And a kids' puppet show in SoBo offers the nostalgia of nanis' stories mixed with the finesse and art of puppetry this Saturday.

Called Nani ki Kahani, the show by city-based group The Puppetarians will have a "puppet nani" narrating a story that leaves you with lessons of love, compassion, kindness and co-existence, set in ancient India.

ON July 6, 4 pm
TO 5 pm
AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda.
CALL 22844484
FREE

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

kala ghodamumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Lunchbox: Sobhita Dhulipala and Shefali Shah can't get enough of Indian food

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK