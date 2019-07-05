String theory

things-to-do

Called Nani ki Kahani, the show by city-based group The Puppetarians will have a "puppet nani" narrating a story that leaves you with lessons of love, compassion, kindness and co-existence, set in ancient India

Grandmothers love to tell their share of stories, and then some. And a kids' puppet show in SoBo offers the nostalgia of nanis' stories mixed with the finesse and art of puppetry this Saturday.

ON July 6, 4 pm

TO 5 pm

AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 22844484

FREE

