String theory

Rakshabandhan is fast approaching. Given that we are going through a pandemic, you might not be able to head to your local mom and pop store or a bustling bazaar to buy your rakhis. Over the years, the tradition has evolved with siblings sending rakhis to each other irrespective of gender. Some, even choose to send a rakhi to a chosen relative or friend. Irrespective of whom you wish to tie the rakhi to, here's a specially curated list of places to purchase a unique one from, so that your loved one mails across the return gift to you that much faster.

For a gem of a person

You may bicker with your siblings all the time. But, at the end, you still love 'em. If you want to make them feel extra special this Rakshabandhan, you can consider buying a gold-plated, hand-finished rakhi, or even a twinkling silver one from Nicobar. Some of these rakhis have an alphabet as the centrepiece, so you can customise it according to your sibling's name. Or perhaps the one you call them.

Price: Rs 750 each

To buy: https://www.nicobar.com/

Contact: 8588000150

Pamper your younger sibling



Pics/digital dressroom.com

If you are the older one and want to tie a rakhi on your younger sibling's wrist, one that is fun and age-appropriate, head to the Digital Dress Room's collection. They have rakhis with superhero references such as Batman, with a bat symbol. The Avengers one reads: "I love you 3000." They have other options too, if you are looking for a different kind of rakhi. They also have a sale going on, so all the more reason to buy one from them.

Price: Rs 99 each onwards

To buy: https://digitaldressroom.com/

Contact: @digitaldressroom, Instagram or call 9322219437

If food be thy love

Relationships are often formed and cemented around the dining table. Do you get along fantastically because you are both foodies? If so, this rakhi might be right up your alley. What could be better than to tie or send them a rakhi that celebrates your mutual love for food? Check out these delicious-looking rakhis shaped like plates of pani puris or pav bhaji, an idli or a dosa.

Price: Rs 240 each (inclusive of shipping charges)

To buy: @royal_jwellary, Instagram

Contact: WhatsApp 8078681967

Crocheted with care



Pics/@oony.by.anab, Instagram

If you have memories of working on school projects with your siblings, then this rakhi might be the one. Nothing says love like a handmade rakhi, crocheted with pure cotton threads, so they don't feel uncomfortable wearing it on their wrist for days on end. This Delhi-based brand also has embroidered rakhis that read 'bhai' in Hindi, but you can get them customised, either for your language or for your relationship.

Price: Rs 290 each onwards

To buy: @oony.by.anab, Instagram

