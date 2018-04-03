Struggling West Brom sack manager Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew paid the price for a club record eight successive EPL defeats by leaving his managerial role at West Brom by mutual consent yesterday



Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew paid the price for a club record eight successive EPL defeats by leaving his managerial role at West Brom by mutual consent yesterday. Pardew, 56, had only been at the club for four months but failed to revive their fortunes and he leaves them bottom of the table 10 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

