Strum away the blues

If you have been meaning to learn the guitar, here's a workshop helmed by guitarist, composer and singer-songwriter Bhrigu Sahni. In the online sessions, Sahni will teach you about different chords, guide you on how to improvise and share excerpts from Enter Sandman by Metallica and Blackbird by The Beatles.

On August 5 to 26

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1499 onwards

