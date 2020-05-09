Strumming for a cause

The non-profit project Music Mulakatein created by city-based music agency Gatecrash, invites musicians to perform to audiences in slums, creating a memorable array of experiences. Now, with the pandemic, Gatecrash is coming to the aid of city NGOs working on the frontline. And this they do through music again. Yesterday, they launched Easy Live, a series of live streamed concerts spread over three days to raise funds. The performers include RnB artiste Zian Bhamgara, Detroit-based hip hop artiste Sarkar Music, and Jazz and RnB duo Anandi & Srinjay.

"While 90 per cent of the proceeds will go towards these NGOs, 10 per cent will be reserved for an NGO training programme we are looking to launch," says Emmanuelle de Decker, director, Gatecrash and Music Mulakatein. The NGOs include Kranti and Purnata that work with sex workers and victims of trafficking, Apnalaya that works with disadvantaged communities and Corp India which runs community NGOs.

Log on to insider.in or ketto.org/fundraiser/music-mulakatein to contribute

Cost Rs 100

