Stuart Binny optimistic about Rajasthan Royals winning IPL 2018

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Stuart Binny feels that they have what it takes to win this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket tournament



Stuart Binny

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Stuart Binny feels that they have what it takes to win this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket tournament. The inaugural champions have reunited with Australian legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne to mentor the current crop of players in their bid to regain the title.

Under the leadership of Steve Smith along with the likes of Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jaydev Unadkat and Ajinkya Rahane amongst their ranks, the team certainly looks strong on paper.

"Yes, I believe we have a very good chance of regaining the IPL trophy this year. The current mix of players which includes Rajasthan Royals' veterans -- Rahane and Samson along with international superstars like (Ben) Stokes, (Jos) Buttler and (Jaydev) Unadkat certainly promise to be a match winning combination," Binny, who has been one of the key players for the Jaipur based side with 80 IPL caps under his belt, was quoted as saying by Star Sports on Saturday.

"It's all about getting off to a winning start and get the confidence of the team going."

The Steve Smith-led Royals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Smith's Australian compatriot David Warner, in their first game of IPL 2018 on April 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates