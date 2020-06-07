Search

Stuart Broad broods over Mollie King's birthday cake

Updated: Jun 07, 2020, 12:55 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Mollie celebrated her birthday in the backyard which had a lavish spread including pizza, champagne and most importantly,Stuart's homemade chocolate cake

England cricketer Stuart Broad is embarrassed after not being able to bake a "pretty" cake for singer girlfriend Mollie King’s 33rd birthday on Thursday. Mollie celebrated her birthday in the backyard which had a lavish spread including pizza, champagne and most importantly,Stuart’s homemade chocolate cake.

Mollie shared pictures and a video with her 888,000 Instagram followers and wrote: "It’s my BIRTHDAY. Celebrating with a picnic in the garden dodging the rain, and a homemade chocolate cake... Yaaaassssss." Stuart replied: "I’m so embarrassed about that cake. Not pretty."

Meanwhile, wishing his lady love, Stuart wrote: "Happy Birthday @mollieking. In true British style we’re celebrating with a picnic, dodging the rain, in the back garden."

