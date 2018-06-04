Stuart Broad defends his right to reply

After each of the new-ball pair took three wickets in the tourists' first-innings 174 all out, Stuart Broad revealed he had phoned Vaughan after being angered at what he considered "targeted" and "unfair" comments



Stuart Broad has defended his right to respond to his former England captain Michael Vaughan's criticism. Vaughan caused a stir before the second Test when he suggested it may be time to drop either Broad or James Anderson after England's nine-wicket defeat against Pakistan at Lord's.

After each of the new-ball pair took three wickets in the tourists' first-innings 174 all out, Broad revealed he had phoned Vaughan after being angered at what he considered "targeted" and "unfair" comments. Vaughan on Saturday, reminded Broad that England had not yet won the match and his remarks may "come back to bite him". Broad had his own platform yesterday, via his Daily Mail column.

Broad wrote: "I spoke to the press after play on Friday and was asked about the views of a pundit who had criticised me. "Fair enough, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but surely that also means players have the right to respond to comments made about them?"

