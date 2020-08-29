Stuart Broad, Mollie King relish burgers on their date

England cricketer Stuart Broad took his girlfriend Mollie King on a date to a pub, he jointly owns in UK. This is the couple's first meal together at an eatery since the lockdown rules ended in the United Kingdom last month.

Stuart Instagrammed the above picture on Friday and captioned it: "Now out of the Biosecure bubble & back with @mollieking. Burger & a pint @tapandruncw. I'm a very happy man! Forgot how nice a meal out was." Mollie shared the same picture and wrote: "Our first meal out together since Feb! And seeing as it's #nationalburgerday, what better day to do it! So happy he's home

@stuartbroad8."

