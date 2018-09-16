Stuart Broad patches up with ex-girlfriend Mollie King?

cricket

Earlier, Stuart Broad ended his relationship with the singer Mollie King in August owing to their busy schedules after being together for just five months

Mollie King and Stuart Broad

England cricketer Stuart Broad and singer Mollie King are back together after they split last month. The two were recently seen getting cosy outside The Dorchester Hotel in London, reported British tabloid, The Sun.

Earlier, Broad ended his relationship with the singer in August owing to their busy schedules after being together for just five months. The couple even unfollowed each other on social media with friends, saying their split was amicable.

A source had then told the British tabloid: "Mollie and Stuart's romance has fizzled out. Their schedules are packed and it's not been easy to see each other often. It wasn't working so they went their separate ways. There are no hard feelings."

