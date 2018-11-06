Stuart Broad splits with girlfriend Mollie King... for the second time

cricket

Mollie King

Singer Mollie King, 31, has reportedly ended her relationship with cricketer boyfriend Stuart Broad, 32, for a second time, just two months after they rekindled their romance after a brief split.

The couple dated for five months, before their break-up in September and reconciled soon.

The reason for the split is their work commitments. While Broad is busy with his cricket, King is occupied, working as the new host of BBC Radio 1's weekend breakfast show alongside Matt Edmondson.



Stuart Broad

"They agreed to break up last week and the split was very amicable. They were just too busy for the relationship to work. As well as Mollie's commitments, Stuart is always away with England and is spending the next six weeks competing in Sri Lanka," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

