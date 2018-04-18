Stuart Broad's singer girlfriend Mollie is head over heels in love with him!

Cricketer Stuart's singer girlfriend King says she simply loves being in love



Mollie King

Singer Mollie King, 30, âÂÂhas been seeing England cricketer Stuart Broad, 31, since March and is loving the fact that she's in love. "I love being in love. I literally love being in love. I'm so romantic. I'm such a girly girl.



Stuart Broad

I don't want to be in one of those couples where you feel like, 'Are we really into each other?' Women are now so independent and I see a husband or boyfriend as a bonus. We've all worked really hard to be successful for ourselves rather than for who we are dating," King told British newspaper The Daily Star recently. However, King did take a dig at Broad [in good humour we hope, for the cricketer's sake) , saying that she preferred American men over British guys.

"I was in a long-term relationship with an American guy and they're a lot more forward with their feelings. I think British guys, from what I know, are a bit more Mr Darcy. Americans are more upfront, which I quite like, to be honest, because I don't really like the chase," added King, who earlier dated US model David Gandy.

