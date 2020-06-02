Stuck in a loop

Something's got to give." That's a line from Maalavika Manoj aka Mali's new single, Age of Limbo, which talks about the sort of stasis we are all experiencing right now. The track almost has a sense of foreboding to it, without actually ringing any alarm bells. It instead welcomes the listener to the new normal, or the new abnormal, whichever way you look at it. It welcomes people to a "no man's paradise".

This paradise consists of a world filled with empty streets and vacant playgrounds. The video for the track comprises images from locked-down cities across the world. It shows how the pandemic has been an equaliser of sorts, where even a bustling city like London is as deserted as the Rann of Kutch. We will remember this time till the end of our days. But where will it take us? Your guess is as good as hers. That's what the musician is trying to say. Something's got to give, after all.

Log on to MaliManojMusic on YouTube

