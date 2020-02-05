Student-activist slapped with sedition charge files for anticipatory bail in Mumbai court

Activist Urvashi Chudawala, who was booked for sedition for allegedly raising slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam, has filed an anticipatory bail application in Mumbai sessions court. An FIR was registered against her and 50 others for allegedly raising slogans in support of Jawarharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam at the 'Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020' at Azad Maidan on February 1.

They were booked under Section 124A (Sedition), 153B, 505, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

'She is being provoked'

Her mother, Reena Chudawala, was at Azad Maidan police station for more than an hour on Tuesday. She told the cops that she is also trying to contact Chudawala and didn't know why she raised such slogans. "She didn't have such intentions. Somebody has provoked her. I am also looking for her. I will ask her to cooperate with the police," Chudawala's mother told the media while leaving Azad Maidan police station.

According to police, they have verified the video in which Chudawala is seen saying, 'Sharjeel tere sapnon ko manzil tak pahuchayenge.' "We took legal opinion and then reached out to her. A case of sedition was registered against her," the officer said.

Imam, who was arrested in a sedition case for alleged provocative speeches, is currently in the remand of Delhi Police. He has been booked under charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the IPC following his speech in which he spoke about "cutting off Assam from India".

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

