Student cites own death to take leave, principal grants it

national

A class 8 boy sought leave from school, citing his own death in the application, which approved by the principal without even giving it a read

This picture has been used for representational purpose

In a hilarious incident that took place in Kanpur, a class 8 boy sought leave from school, citing his own death in the application, which was shockingly approved by the principal without even giving it a read. Later, it came to light that the student seeking leave from a private school in Kanpur's GT Road inadvertently mentioned his own death as the reason for leave instead of his grandmother. While the boy skipped class to attend his grandmother's funeral, the hilarious leave application starting doing its round on social media.

Also Read: Little boy runs over chicken, takes it to hospital for treatment; Internet goes crazy

According to the Times of India, the school sources confirmed his leave had indeed been sanctioned by the principal and it was an oversight. A school teacher, who shared the content of the letter, told news agency that the student of class 8 in his leave application stated - 'Respected principal, I wish to say that today (August 20) at around 10 am, the applicant has passed away. So I request you to kindly grant me half-day leave. I shall be grateful to you for this favour. Thank you. And the principal without going through the content wrote - Granted - and affixed his signature in red ink.

Also Read: Viral video: Indian girl drinks alcohol in front of parents, they send her flight ticket back home

The application letter by the student soon became the talk of the town and found its place on social media after a school insider leaked the application note, triggering a flurry of comments, both sarcastic and humorous. Many expressed anger at the school principal's irresponsibility and demanded his sacking.

In another incident, a school in Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh has certified a 9-year-old boy as characterless in his Transfer Certificate in a bid to punish him for complaining against his teacher. The move could hamper the child's admission in any other school and can also destry his career, said a parent. According to reports, the boy studies in Class 5 in Chatarauli village. He had got into a quarrel with a few of his classmates last month for which the teacher allegedly thrashed the boy. Despite the boy's parents lodging a complaint against the teacher with the school principal, the latter had refused to act on the matter.

Upset over the inaction, the parents threatened to withdraw their child from the school. "With this remark on the transfer certificate, my son will not get admission in any other school. The principal has played with the future of my child," the distraught father said. The district education officer in Gonda said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and action would be taken against those found guilty.

Also Read: Woman falls asleep on flight; wakes up in dark, locked aircraft

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.