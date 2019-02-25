Student leader shot dead in Varanasi

crime

He was shot eight times with a 0.32 bore pistol, Kulkarni said. The student was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead.

Representational image

A 22-year-old student leader of Uday Pratap College was shot dead by unidentified assailants in front of his hostel in the campus on Sunday night, police said.

Vivek Singh, a B.Com second-year student and native of Jamundeeh village in Azamgarh district, was found lying in a pool of blood by a passer-by who informed other students as well as the police, said SSP Anand Kulkarni.

He was shot eight times with a 0.32 bore pistol, Kulkarni said. The student was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead.

Seven teams of police, including crime branch sleuths, have been formed to trace those involved in the murder. District Magistrate Surendra Singh also rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and tried to pacify angry students of the college.

A police force has been deployed in and around the campus to thwart any untoward incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever