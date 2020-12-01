Student loses IIT-Bombay seat due to 'wrong' click, moves SC

An 18-year-old student has lost his seat for a four-year electrical engineering course in the prestigious IIT-Bombay after he "inadvertently" clicked on a "wrong" link which was meant to withdraw from the process.

The student, Siddhant Batra who hails from Agra, has now approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the institution to admit him after the IIT said it cannot intervene at this stage as all the seats for the course were full. It said Batra could apply again next year for JEE (Advanced). The Bombay High Court had initially directed the IIT to consider Batra's petition, after he approached it earlier this month, as representation and pass appropriate orders.

Batra, who had secured All India Rank (AIR) of 270 in JEE Advanced exams and secured admission, claimed in his plea that he had clicked the wrong link. Batra intended to freeze the seat, the plea said. On November 23, a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni dismissed Batra's petition noting that IIT had considered his representation and passed its order. In his petition to SC, Batra has sought direction to the IIT to consider his case on humanitarian grounds, and requested creation of an additional seat.

