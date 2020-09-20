Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal's father passes away due to COVID-19

Student of the Year 2 and Indoo Ki Jawani actor Aditya Seal's father passed away on September 18 due to COVID-19. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Andheri before succumbing to Coronavirus, as reported by Times of India.

A close friend of the actor spoke to the daily and said, "Ravi uncle tested COVID19 positive on September 6, and was admitted to a nursing home on September 8. After that, he was moved to a medical facility, specially meant for COVID19 treatment, in Andheri."

The friend also stated, "However, Ravi uncle passed away in the morning on September 18, which has left the entire family devastated. Aditya completed all the formalities, and is home with the rest of his family, looking after everyone."

Seal has acted in films like Tum Bin 2, Namaste England, and Student of the Year 2. He's now gearing up for Indoo Ki Jawani with Kiara Advani.

