Student of The Year 2 Box Office: Film mints Rs 14.02 crore on day 2

bollywood

On Day 1, Student of The Year 2 collected Rs 12.06 cr at the box office. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Tiger Shroff with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Student of The Year 2 collected Rs 12.06 cr on day 1 of its release. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it was essential for the film to make good numbers on Saturday and Sunday because the weekend collection would ultimately announce the result of Student of The Year 2. On Day 2, the Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday-starrer collected Rs 14.02 crore at the box office.

The film released on May 9, 2019, and is a sequel to Student of The Year, which was released in 2012. This film marked the debut of Karan Johar's proteges - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. These three actors are now the young superstars of Bollywood and are doing great. It will be great to see if debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday's career will be taking off the same way as Alia, Varun and Sidharth's did.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote about the day 2 collection of the film, "#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump... Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better... #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2"

#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump... Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better... #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: â¹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2019

Also Read: Tiger Shroff steals the show in Student of the Year 2!

This second instalment of Student of The Year is directed by Punit Malhotra and the film was in news for its larger-than-life college campus, two fresh faces, and Tiger Shroff's excellence.

Talking about Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday, the actress makes an impressive entry in a leather jacket with lots of sass. Ananya has been receiving reviews for her performance from the audience and critics alike. Tiger Shroff has not only stolen the show with his acting skills but has taken his dance moves to the next level.

Student of The Year 2 has been hailed by the celebrities and has received a mixed response from the audience. Student of the Year 2 is all in all a light-hearted rom-com mingled with retro mixes, making the film a one-time watch.

According to mid-day's review of the film, "The film did not match the expectations of an ardent fan like me. The plot was limited to merely song-and-dance routines, and kabaddi and track competitions. While it had some hilarious one-liners mouthed by Tiger's friends from Pishori Lal college, the writing otherwise was weak with no mem(e)rable dialogues. Gul Panag seen as a lesbian coach, hitting on a female colleague, is wasted. A special mention to our antagonist Manav Randhava (Aditya Seal) whose rich, arrogant kid act is on point." Here's the complete review of the movie: Student of the Year 2 Movie Review: Did not meet expectations

Also Read: Student of The Year 2 box office collection day 1: Film collects Rs 12.6 cr

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates