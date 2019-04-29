Student Of The Year 2 gets a new voice

music

Payal Dev talks about the challenges of rendering the vocals for newbies Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Apart from their mentor, Karan Johar, débutante actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday have the support of singer Payal Dev as they aspire to make a mark in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2.

"If an actor is an established one, there is a certain pressure on the singer to match her voice, given that it is popular in public domain. But, when rendering songs for débutante actors, the challenges are different. We have to perform to our fullest to bring in fresh and raw energy to [back] the actor," says Dev, who has rendered three tracks in the film.

Instead of being perturbed by the parallels that the soundtrack of the Tiger Shroff starrer will draw with the original, Dev chooses to celebrate the fact that the second instalment will benefit from the success of the first.

"The score of the original had become a rage. When I learnt that I would sing for the second edition, thinking of tracks like The Disco Song and Radha, made me nervous. But, I knew that the brilliance of [the composers] would benefit the soundtrack. I have tried to maintain originality in every track."

