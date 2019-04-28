Student of the Year 2 girl Ananya Panday nails the 90's look

bollywood

Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2 was recently seen nailing the classic 90's polka dot's look

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who is known for her statement looks is currently gearing up for her debut film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The young starlet is making heads turn with all the vogue, as she promotes her film.

The actress was recently seen nailing the classic 90's polka dot's look. Ananya donned an all-white polka dots on a black skirt with a cold shoulder top and accessorized it with a pair of sunglasses.

While the entry of the actress in the recently released trailer of Student Of The Year 2 is making all the cheers, Ananya is making sure that she makes heads turn with her entry off-screen as well. The actor has been giving us some major fashion goals, one appearance at a time.

The teen sensation has not even made her debut yet and already is amidst shooting her second film, apart from being the talk of the town.

Also Read: Ananya Panday is setting the trend bar high in a shimmer sequin dress

Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of a cosmetics brand. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbie is already creating a rage in the entertainment industry. The actress is one of the most talked about celebrity on social media and has been creating a storm with her spottings much before her much anticipated Bollywood debut.

Watch How Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria And Ananya Pandey Set The Stage On Fire!

Fans across quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen. Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10 this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also Read: Here's the reason why Ananya Panday is in love with Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates