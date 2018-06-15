Student Of The Year actors to reunite for an ad

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan came together after Student Of The Year (2012) to shoot for a commercial for a men's grooming product

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan came together after Student Of The Year (2012) to shoot for a commercial for a men's grooming product. Strangely no filmmaker has cast them together after their debut film.

Last month, Karan Johar announced his next production, Yeh Dil Mangey More, starring protege Sidharth Malhotra. The film is about the 1999 Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. "Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character and the shoot commences this year," Sidharth said in a statement.

On the work front, after October, Varun Dhawan will next be seen onscreen in Sharat Kataria's Sui Dhaga with Anushka Sharma followed by Abhishek Varman's Kalank which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

