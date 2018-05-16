Student safety: Delhi government to install 1.46L CCTV cameras in its schools

Installation of around 1.46 lakh CCTV cameras in state-run schools in Delhi has been approved





The Delhi government's Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has approved the installation of around 1.46 lakh CCTV cameras in state-run schools, a move aimed at ensuring the safety of students. Giving details about the project that will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 597.51 crore in six months, PWD minister Satyendar Jain said that as per the plan, the cameras will be installed in each classroom and open areas in 1,028 school buildings owned by the Delhi government.



Jain said that once the project is completed, the contractor has to provide the facility to allow access to parents to see their children studying in the classrooms on a real-time basis, adding that LED screen for each school principal will also be provided for live viewing of the video feed. It comes in the backdrop of Lt Governor Anil Baijal constituting a high-level committee to prepare common framework for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city which the AAP dispensation is strongly opposing.



"Parents will be provided user ID and password for the classroom of their child for viewing the video feed on their phone through a mobile app. The storage of video recording of each camera will be available for 30 days at school-level. "High speed Internet connection of appropriate band width will also be provided to school through Internet service provider," the minister told reporters here.



He said that tenders have been floated for the project for which around seven companies have participated in the bidding process, adding that work project will be awarded only after the Cabinet gives its nod to the same. Out of the total cost (Rs 597.51 crore) of project, Rs 384.85 crore is for its execution while Rs 57.69 crore will be set aside for maintenance for five years. Also, Rs 154.97 crore is for Internet connection charges for lease line for five years, Jain also said.



Apart from this, several projects, including construction of the Shastri Park intersection and Seelampur, were also approved by the EFC in its meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yesterday. He added that the EFC has also given its nod to the construction of cluster bus depots at Sector 37 Rohini at a cost of Rs 43.76 crore.