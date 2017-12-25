Student union wants Mumbai University to give them result declaration promises in writing

Students union writes to varsity with blank Rs 100 stamp paper, asking it to declare in writing that it will release results within 30-45 days of the exam, as per rules

Frustrated and annoyed with the Mumbai University (MU) for its unending delay in declaring results, its students are now bringing in a stamp paper for the varsity to sign to assure them that the results will be declared within 30-45 days of the exam, as prescribed in the Maharashtra Universities Act, 2016. Students union Maharashtra Swabhiman Vidyarthi Sangathna (MSVS) submitted a letter for the same on Saturday to MU authorities along with a blank bond paper.



Members of the MSVS give the letter and stamp paper to (centre) Dinesh Kamble, MU registrar

Take responsibility

Their letter states, "...MU is adamant on continuing with OSM. In this case, the varsity has to take complete responsibility of the process by ensuring there will be no inconvenience to students. University should declare with a bond by writing it on a R100 stamp paper that following its own regulation, it will declare all results within 30-45 days of examination and no student will suffer due to any glitch. If the varsity fails to do so, considering that authorities do not bother about lakhs of students, we will take other stronger actions."

"MU has lost its credibility following the online assessment chaos. Students have lost faith in the institution. It is rather shameful that we have to take a stamp paper to the university demanding the assurance in writing on it. We are not against digitisation, but it has to be implemented properly," said Vikrant Aachrekar from MSVS.

MU accepts

He continued, "MU has accepted our letter and the blank stamp paper. If it fails to declare its stand within 10 days as promised, we have plans to begin a huge agitation against them across city. We are also going to submit a similar request to the office of state education minister Vinod Tawde."

When mid-day spoke to Dinesh Kamble, registrar of MU, who accepted the letter from students, he said, "It has been forwarded to examination section which will take a decision on it following discussions with the board of examinations." Sachin Pawar, president of Students Law Council, who has been active in resolving many of MU's glitches, said, "It is shameful that the varsity is still not taking things seriously. Authorities should take action against their own officers and staff who have failed in the implementation of the process."

