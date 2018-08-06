Student who complained about molestation is not ours, says National School of Drama

crime

The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint on August 1, alleged that she was inappropriately touched by a 62-year-old retired Professor at a workshop

Representational picture

The National School of Drama here on Sunday clarified that a young woman who complained of molestation by a guest lecturer was never its student. The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint on August 1, alleged that she was inappropriately touched by a 62-year-old retired Professor at a workshop.

"The applicant was never a student of National School of Drama, as has appeared in a section of print and electronic media. She was an applicant for the selection process for admission to the three-year diploma course in dramatic arts," an NSD statement said. It said that an internal committee set up to probe is yet to submit its final report for further action.

