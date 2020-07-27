Student who washed cars at 4 am in Delhi winters scores 91.7 per cent in Class 12 exams

Overcoming several hurdles, a 17-year-old boy scored 91.7 per cent in his Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations. The student, identified as Parmeshwar, used to live with 8 other people crammed in 2 rooms at their tightly-packed home in Delhi's Tigri slum.

Since class 10, Parmeshwar used to work in order to support his studies. The 17-year-old student used to wash cars at Khanpur for a living and made Rs 3,000 a month, which he used to pay for his uniform and books.

According to a report in NDTV, Parmeshwar used to get up at 4 am in the winters and walk about half an hour every day to reach his place of work. Working for about 2 to 3 hours, Parmeshwar who was determined to do well in studies used to wash 10 to 15 cars a day. Parmeshwar did this job since class 10 for six days a week.

Talking about his struggles, Parmeshwar said, "Waking up in the cold and working was not easy. I remember how my hands used to freeze every 5 minutes when I touched the cold water. My fingers used to become numb."

He further said, "People used to scold me and for a few hundred bucks we had to bear all the humiliation." Parmeshwar said that he needed the job in order to support his education since his 62-year-old father was a heart patient and his brothers had unstable jobs with families to look after. "I cannot burden them," he added.

Parmeshwar's struggles didn't end but just added up. During his father's surgery in March, Parmeshwar lived at the hospital from where he prepared for his Hindi examination. However, NGO Asha Society ensured that he got all the support to prepare for the exams.

The NGO provided him with sample papers and also helped him to apply online for an English Honours course at Delhi University. In his interview, Parmeshwar said that he wants to become a teacher. "I want to gain so much knowledge that I can help others as well. There are many who have no resources to study or take tuitions..." he added.

Parmeshwar's family said they have high hopes from him and would support him in his journey.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news