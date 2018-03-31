Students, Congress youth leaders protest against CBSE papers being leaked in Delhi

Members of National Students' Union of India start a march towards Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar's residence, are stopped en route



RAF personnel take away an NSUI activist, as he raises slogans against Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Students and Congress youth leaders held protests in several parts of the national capital against CBSE board papers being leaked, accusing the board of negligence and demanding immediate action against the guilty.

While some students gathered at Parliament Street, members of the Congress' National Students' Union of India (NSUI) began marching towards Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar's residence but were stopped. Student groups and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) also demonstrated outside the CBSE headquarters.

"The leaks have exposed the capture of academic institutions by the exam mafia under the watch of the Modi government, as well as the abdication of authority by the HRD minister and CBSE chairperson," NSUI leader Neeraj Mishra said.

'A book on stress relief post leaks'

Rahul Gandhi kept up his attack on PM Narendra Modi over the CBSE leaks, saying he would now write a sequel to his book 'Exam Warriors' to teach students stress relief after their lives were "destroyed" due to paper leaks.

Cops seek details of email from Google

The Delhi Crime Branch has written to Google for details of the email address from where the CBSE chairperson was sent a mail on the Std X mathematics paper being leaked, police officers said.

