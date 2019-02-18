Students don't need more trouble on their plate

opinion

After several students complained about substandard food and poor hygiene in canteens, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has written to 19 vice-chancellors of universities across the state. The food watchdog sent the guidelines of food safety and security to these varsities, and all the joint commissioners also visited the chancellors to explain the FDA rules.

We should have a non-negotiable approach when it comes to food hygiene and the safety of students and staff, and even visitors. Colleges must recruit and train staff properly for these canteens. The kitchen must be kept spotlessly clean. Internal surprise visits are one way to ensure that these conditions are adhered to.

So many students leave their homes to study at distant universities. Students who live away from home cannot afford to frequent restaurants. Often, their meal of the day comes from the canteen. So, it is vital that this is affordable, comes from a clean kitchen and is of good quality. The canteen food is their source of nourishment, so the authorities should also ensure that students get balanced meals.

Pay extra attention to how the food is prepared, along with the conditions inside the kitchen. The staff should be outfitted with caps and gloves for basic sanitation. Every counter must be cleaned regularly, utensils should be washed thoroughly between uses.

Now that guidelines are laid down, the FDA needs to make inspections at the canteens. These visits have to be surprise checks, as the varsity authorities may be on guard after the initial action. Also keep these inspections consistent, to ensure consistent cleanliness. If things remain unchanged, strict action ought to be taken, to set an example for others. Students have done their bit by complaining. Now, we must take up for them.

