Mumbai: Students found inside Mulund school; cops want to know why

Mulund-based next school landed in trouble after the Yuva Sena wrote a letter to the Mulund police station, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and T-ward commissioner alleging that some students were found attending classes inside the school on Wednesday morning and demanded an FIR against the authorities. While the cops have sought a clarification from the school, authorities concerned claimed that the students visited to do some practical work and only online classes were being held.

Yuva Sena president Amit Chavan of Mulund Sabha has sought strict action against the school. He claimed that the authorities were running the school since two months.



Yuva Sena president Amit Chavan of Mulund Sabha (right) and Shivsainik Pankaj Subedar show their letter to Mulund police

Sub-Inspector Amit Utekar of Mulund police said, "On Wednesday we received a call regarding the matter. Our team visited the school and found some students inside. They had laptops and tabs with them, which were provided by the school. We have sought a clarification from the school. We have also received a letter from Yuva Sena. If any wrongdoing is found, action will be taken."

Chavan said, "Our sainik Pankaj Subedar received information that NEXT school is taking classes at the premises, students were seen entering the building in plain clothes on Wednesday morning. The authorities are endangering students' lives and breaking rules. When the cops arrived we visited the school and found many students inside." In a video recorded by the Yuva Sena, a student is saying, "On Monday, Wednesday and Friday the school has asked us to attend classes at the premises. Online classes are taken on the rest of the days."

Requesting anonymity, an official from the school said, "Most of the students are coordinating amongst each other and visiting the school to collect books from the library. We are only running online classes, not classes inside the school. Sometimes students visit to collect stationary for project work and use the 3D printer and laser cutting machines. We are not breaking any rules. The allegations of Yuva Sena are false and baseless."

