Students from Jammu and Kashmir experience India's history in Indian Army's initiative Pune tour

In an initiative by the Indian Army, a total of 20 students and one teacher from Uri, Jammu and Kashmir visited Pune as part of Capacity Building Tour. The tour was a part of the ongoing Operation Sadhbhavana which is set to conclude today. These students are known to be studying in different classes and hailed from villages close to the LoC in the remote Uri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The students visited Imagica theme park and Bengal Engineering Group, Kirkee on Friday. The high point of the tour was the visit to The National War Memorial in the city on Saturday, where they interacted with Major General Navneet Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Southern Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area.

The aim of this initiative was said to showcase the rich history, culture and social bonding of the nation. It facilitated in promoting the spirit of unity in diversity thereby connecting them with the economic development and progress of the nation. The students were seen to be enthralled and grateful to the Indian Army for having given them an opportunity to gain first-hand experience of the advantages that accrue out of economic development and peaceful co-existence.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates