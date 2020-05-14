Students from Worli hostel finally go home to state's interiors

A group of 50 students was helped by the state government which arranged for two ST (state transport) buses to take them to their homes in the interiors of the state on Wednesday. The students were living in three hostels in Worli, an area with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The three hostels in the BDD chawl's building no. 116 and 118 are run by the government's Social Welfare Department. mid-day had reported about how the students were struggling to go home. They were constantly trying to get in touch with different authorities to find a resolution, while students' organisation, Chatrabharati was helping them. Their struggle finally came to an end as the ST buses were arranged.

Student Ashok Bansode, who hails from Akkalkot in Solapur and is pursuing engineering in Mumbai, said, "We were getting food from the hostel. But with restrictions in Worli, from a wholesome meal, we were down to just daal-rice. More worrisome was the increasing number of cases in the area. The permissions were granted three days ago. But we were waiting for buses to be arranged, which happened on Tuesday."

"Students are given proper instructions regarding social distance as well as remaining in home quarantine after reaching home. In the bus too, the seating arrangement ensured social distancing. The Social Welfare Department ministry and other authorities supported to help these students reach homes," said Sachin Bansode from Chatrabharati which played a pivotal role in getting the students home.

