Students Islamic Organisation of India announces nationwide campaign

national

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India said the campaign "Resist Internal Colonization of Education; Demand the Rights of the Marginalized" would run from August 25 to September 10

Representational picture

Alleging colonisation of education and curtailing of rights of students from marginalised community, a students body yesterday announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to raise their demands. The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India said the campaign "Resist Internal Colonization of Education; Demand the Rights of the Marginalized" would run from August 25 to September 10.

"There is a conspired effort taking place to negate the opportunity for the marginalized students in the field of education. New educational policies as well as the systematized invisible violence are extensively contributing to make it happen. "This is actually similar to old fashioned castiest colonialist monopoly of education and knowledge is coming back to the practice," SIO of India General Secretary Khaleeq Ahmed Khan told reporters here.

The demands raised by the students' outfit include execution of a special package for SCs, STs and minorities to ensure adequate representation in higher education; reinstating the UGC and all its powers; repealing the UGC regulation which resulted in PhD and M Phil seat cuts and protecting minority status of the JMI and the AMU.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever