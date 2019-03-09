Students need calm more than best wishes

opinion

And yet with utter disregard for the rules Malabar Hill politicians Arun Dudhwadkar and his son Hemant took pictures with the students right before their first SSC paper was to begin

Reactions, ranging from shocked to cynical, have been pouring in response to this paper's front-page report about politicians who entered an SSC examination centre. Mobile phones are banned for both students and invigilators entering the Board examination centre, and no one but they can enter the exam halls.

And yet, with utter disregard for the rules, Malabar Hill politicians Arun Dudhwadkar and his son Hemant took pictures with the students right before their first SSC paper was to begin.

Strict protocol needs to be maintained at every exam centre. While wishing students luck is all very well, it can be done outside the examination hall too, why should leaders enter the exam hall and take pictures - if not for publicity?

Youth leaders should, in fact, set an example and follow the rules themselves, instead of using their clout and political muscle to gatecrash exam centres, and send the wrong message to students. While the intention may have been to wish the youngsters luck, besides of course milking the gesture for publicity, they must also think about the mental state of students who are awaiting the question papers.

The youngsters may be nervous, edgy or simply trying to gather themselves before the first paper. They certainly do not need these inane disruptions, with leaders offering them flowers and taking pictures.

Exam centre honchos need to be firm but polite, refusing entry to all outsiders beyond a certain point. People should certainly be allowed to wish students, but cannot break the rules for this. The staff should not be intimidated by violators, politicians or not. Discipline is key, and is the bare minimum we should offer students during this high-stress, challenging time for them.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates