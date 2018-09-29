Students need clarity in results and admissions

opinion

A report in this paper detailed how the trouble began during the first round of admissions conducted by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell

Sixty students of Government Law College were in for a shock on Thursday when the administration issued a notice cancelling their admissions as there were discrepancies in the graduation marks entered by them in the forms. The decision came at a time when the students had already started attending lectures.

A report in this paper detailed how the trouble began during the first round of admissions conducted by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. The students were given provisional admission based on their CET scores, even though they did not meet the qualifying criteria based on their graduation marks. Hence, during admission, the authorities had taken an undertaking from them that their admission was subject to scrutiny. The college stated that there were discrepancies in their graduation marks entered by them in their forms.

We need to have a better system for admissions. Although the college had stated upfront that the admission was provisional, no doubt the students assumed they were secure because they had received roll numbers and had started attending lectures.

Perhaps admission should only be given when the marks are final and known. For this, results must be issued on time. Students are hugely burdened in our system, by competition, lack of teachers in some subjects, and the entire rigmarole of late results - so many factors put them in a state of continual anxiety. It is an understatement to say that our education system needs an overhaul.

Let the system demand and provide more clarity when it comes to admissions. Either a student has got admission or not, there should be no grey area in this. That is the best way to operate.

