Students of Baba Ramdev-run school pass Class 10th exams with flying colours

Ramdev

Haridwar: Students belonging to the boarding school, 'Acharyakulam', established by Yoga Guru Ramdev and Acharya Bal Krishna, have performed extremely well in the CBSE 10th exams with school topper Ayush Sharma scoring 99.2%. Ayush Sharma has scored 496 out of 500 marks and stood second in the state.

Out of total 86 students, 35 scored above 90 per cent, while 37 between 75 and 90 per cent, according to an official statement. Eleven students scored between 60 and 75 per cent and only three students scored between 40 and 60 per cent.

Baba Ramdev and Bal Krishna said they are extremely proud of their students and teachers whose hard work has paid off and want their students to follow their dreams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its class 10 results yesterday at 4 pm. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the All India Secondary School Exam (AISSE) this year. Earlier, the CBSE announced class 12 results on May 26. Acharyakulam, the boarding school, was inaugurated on April 26, 2013.

It is a unique school as the school administration, according to the portal, provides students with divine and spiritual knowledge along with ultra-modern education to make their students a fully awakened and conscious.

Further, extracurricular activities such as yoga, debate and speech competitions help the students to develop a better personality to prepare them for facing the competitive world.

