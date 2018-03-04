Students' protest in Delhi: JLN metro station remains shut

The JLN Stadium station of the Delhi Metro remained closed for public for the second day on Sunday in the wake of a protest by students at the nearby CGO Complex, officials said

The JLN Stadium station of the Delhi Metro remained closed for public for the second day on Sunday in the wake of a protest by students at the nearby CGO Complex, officials said. The station falls on the Delhi Metro network's busy Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate to Escorts Mujesar. It was closed around 9 am yesterday on the advise of Delhi Police.

"As advised by police, the JLN Stadium station will remain closed today also for public till further directions," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said. Police yesterday said the station was closed for public to prevent any disturbance after hundreds of students gathered near the station building. Students from across India have gathered outside the CGO Complex, where the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is headquartered, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Combined Graduate Level-Test Tier II examination held last year following allegations of irregularities and mass cheating. The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.

The students, holding demonstrations outside the complex for the past six days, met the SSC chairman but no solution could be found to end the protest.